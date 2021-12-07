shooting

Man Found Killed in Capitol Heights Apartment

The man was shot multiple times, police say

By Gina Cook

A man was discovered shot and killed inside an apartment in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers found him in the apartment in the 6600 block of Ronald Road just after 1 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect or suspects in the case. They're asking anyone who has information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

