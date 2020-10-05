Man Found Fatally Shot Outside DC Gas Station

A man was found fatally shot early Monday outside a Northwest D.C. gas station.

Someone called police to report the shooting about 1:30 a.m. The victim was found outside a Shell gas station at 4940 Connecticut Avenue NW near Fessenden Street.

The victim's body was found not far from a car that was parked at a gas pump. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said there was an attendant on duty at the time, but she did not see anything.

