Northwest DC

Man Found Fatally Shot Outside DC Gas Station

Victim's body was found not far from a car that was parked at a gas pump

Map showing where a man was found fatally shot early Monday outside a gas station at Connecticut Avenue and Fessenden Street in Northwest DC
WRC-TV

A man was found fatally shot early Monday outside a Northwest D.C. gas station.

Someone called police to report the shooting about 1:30 a.m. The victim was found outside a Shell gas station at 4940 Connecticut Avenue NW near Fessenden Street.

The victim's body was found not far from a car that was parked at a gas pump. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Local

DC Travel restrictions 3 hours ago

DC Releases Updated List of States Considered ‘High Risk' for Coronavirus

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Trump Faces Criticism for Ride Outside Walter Reed

Police said there was an attendant on duty at the time, but she did not see anything.

Stay with NBC Washington for more.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us