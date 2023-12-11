Northern Virginia

Man found dead in McLean house fire

Firefighters were called to Ridgeview Circle on Monday morning and the man was found dead inside, officials said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

A man was found dead in a burning house in McLean, Virginia, on Monday and an investigation is underway, authorities say.

Fairfax County firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle at about 9:15 a.m. They arrived and found a large brick home on fire.

A man was found dead in a bedroom, county police said. Police and the fire department are investigating the circumstances.

Flames and smoke could be seen in the area, which overlooks D.C., near Chain Bridge.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

The fire was put out after a short time.

