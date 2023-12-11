Man found dead in McLean house fire

A man was found dead in a burning house in McLean, Virginia, on Monday and an investigation is underway, authorities say.

Fairfax County firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle at about 9:15 a.m. They arrived and found a large brick home on fire.

A man was found dead in a bedroom, county police said. Police and the fire department are investigating the circumstances.

Flames and smoke could be seen in the area, which overlooks D.C., near Chain Bridge.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Units are on scene of a two-alarm fire in the 4000 blk of Ridgeview Circle in McLean. Crews are currently working to get the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/BkpwKGL2yQ — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 11, 2023

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

The fire was put out after a short time.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.