Man found dead in car partially parked on sidewalk in Southeast DC

A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle that was partially up on a sidewalk in Southeast D.C.
A police officer found the man's body in the car shortly before 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Stanton Road and Mississippi Avenue SE. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Christian Elsberry, of Clinton, Maryland.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may text the police department's Text Tip Line at 50411.
