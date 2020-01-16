Man Fatally Struck by Car on Rockville Pike

A 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Rockville, Maryland, Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was trying to cross Rockville Pike in the 12200 block when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old Rockville man, according to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police.

Police responded shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Louis Gamboa, of Gaithersburg. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. He was not injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has additional information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620