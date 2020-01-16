Maryland

Man Fatally Struck by Car on Rockville Pike

By Carissa DiMargo

Rockville Pike pedestrian crash
Chopper4, WRC-TV

A 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Rockville, Maryland, Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was trying to cross Rockville Pike in the 12200 block when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old Rockville man, according to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police.

Police responded shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Local

Maryland 27 mins ago

Retired Maryland Officer Sentenced for Gifting Department iPhones

Virginia 34 mins ago

Police: Virginia Mother Charged After Baby Died With Drugs in System

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Louis Gamboa, of Gaithersburg. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. He was not injured.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has additional information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us