Man Fatally Stabbed Inside Pentagon Metro Station

A man had died after he was stabbed Monday morning inside the Pentagon Metro station in Arlington, Virginia.

The man was stabbed on the lower-level platform, Metro Transit police said. Transit police and Pentagon police responded at about 9 a.m. and found the man.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately released.

“Preliminary suspect information has been established,” transit police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Trains bypassed the station later in the day. Bus service was available. Riders were advised to expect delays.

