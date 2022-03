A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Gaithersburg, Maryland, left a man dead, police said.

Montgomery County police said officers responded about 10 p.m. Monday to the 10100 block of Reprise Drive, just south of the Downtown Crown shopping area.

Officers found a man dead at the scene.

Police took one person into custody.

They say there is no danger to the community.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

