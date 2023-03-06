Man Dies After Shooting in Hyattsville: Police

A man was fatally shot in Hyattsville, Maryland, overnight Monday, authorities say.

Police were called to a shooting around midnight in the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car, according to the Prince George’s County Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate a suspect and motive.

