Prince George's County

Man Dies After Shooting in Hyattsville: Police

The Prince George's County police are investigating

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was fatally shot in Hyattsville, Maryland, overnight Monday, authorities say.

Police were called to a shooting around midnight in the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car, according to the Prince George’s County Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate a suspect and motive.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Crime and Courts 52 mins ago

Rockville Man Charged With Robbing Girl Scouts, Food Delivery Driver

College Park 3 hours ago

Former College Park Mayor to Appear in Court

This article tagged under:

Prince George's Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us