A Rockville, Maryland, man faces charges in the robberies of a Girl Scout troop and a food delivery driver in the Fallsgrove community — and authorities are investigating whether he was involved in other crimes, police said.

Gerrard Luke Harrison, 24, was arrested Friday, weeks after the two robberies he’s charged in, Rockville City Police said.

Harrison allegedly stole money from a Girl Scout troop selling cookies outside a Safeway store at 14939 Shady Grove Road on Feb. 12, police said.

He’s also accused of robbing a food delivery driver in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive on Feb. 18. Police earlier said a suspect flashed a gun, took cash and ran away.

Rockville City and Montgomery County police identified Harrison as the suspect in those cases, which occurred about a half-mile

Harrison was served a search warrant in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive, and authorities found several items that may be evidence, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Harrison is charged with armed robbery, robbery, firearm possession – prohibited person, use of a handgun in connection with a felony, second-degree assault and handgun on person.

Police are looking into whether Harrison will face more charges.

He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.