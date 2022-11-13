Southeast DC

Man Critically Injured in Southeast Shooting: DC Police

By Allison Hageman

DC police car
NBC Washington

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of 58th Street SE in the Deanwood neighborhood at about 2 p.m. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police are searching for a newer black Dodge SUV with tinted windows and unknown paper tags in connection with the shooting.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray coat, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Freeze Watch 6 hours ago

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

antisemitic flyers Nov 10

Antisemitic Flyers Found in DC's Kalorama Neighborhood

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCgun violenceDC Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us