Man Critically Injured in Southeast Shooting: DC Police

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of 58th Street SE in the Deanwood neighborhood at about 2 p.m. At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police are searching for a newer black Dodge SUV with tinted windows and unknown paper tags in connection with the shooting.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray coat, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.