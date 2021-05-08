Man Assaults Asian Employee, Uses Slurs After Skipping Bill at Arlington Restaurant: Police

A man used racial slurs and pushed an Asian employee of an Arlington restaurant to the ground after the employee confronted him about skipping out on the bill, police said.

The attack has been reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime, Arlington Police said.

Arlington Police are looking for the suspect, a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing square glasses, headphones, a black t-shirt and sweatpants during the assault, police said.

The suspect was eating in a restaurant in the 500 block of 23rd Street S. about 6 p.m. Tuesday and allegedly left without paying, police said.

Two employees, a male and female who are both of Asian descent, asked the suspect to pay outside the restaurant, police said.

When one employee started recording, the suspect pushed the other employee to the ground, then ran away toward Richmond Highway, police said.

How to Help

The employee who was assaulted did not need medical care, police said.

The employees said the suspect used racial slurs, according to police.

This attack comes amid a rise in violence against people of Asian or Pacific Islander descent nationwide. This week, an Asian business owner was attacked in Northeast D.C. and two Asian women in the 60s were attacked with a cinderblock in Baltimore.

Anyone with information can contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can go to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).