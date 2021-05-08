Arlington

Man Assaults Asian Employee, Uses Slurs After Skipping Bill at Arlington Restaurant: Police

Police reported the attack as a possible hate crime

By Sophia Barnes

suspect in arlington attack
Arlington Police

A man used racial slurs and pushed an Asian employee of an Arlington restaurant to the ground after the employee confronted him about skipping out on the bill, police said.

The attack has been reported to Virginia State Police as a possible hate crime, Arlington Police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baltimore May 6

2 Asian Women Attacked With Cinder Block as They Closed Baltimore Store

asian businesses May 5

Asian Business Owner Attacked in Northeast DC

Arlington Police are looking for the suspect, a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing square glasses, headphones, a black t-shirt and sweatpants during the assault, police said.

The suspect was eating in a restaurant in the 500 block of 23rd Street S. about 6 p.m. Tuesday and allegedly left without paying, police said.

Two employees, a male and female who are both of Asian descent, asked the suspect to pay outside the restaurant, police said.

When one employee started recording, the suspect pushed the other employee to the ground, then ran away toward Richmond Highway, police said.

How to Help

The employee who was assaulted did not need medical care, police said.

The employees said the suspect used racial slurs, according to police.

This attack comes amid a rise in violence against people of Asian or Pacific Islander descent nationwide. This week, an Asian business owner was attacked in Northeast D.C. and two Asian women in the 60s were attacked with a cinderblock in Baltimore.

Anyone with information can contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can go to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonCrime and CourtsArlington Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us