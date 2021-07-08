Man Arrested in Double Shooting Near Dupont Circle

Police arrested a suspect in a double shooting in front of a nightclub a few blocks south of Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C.

Deante Green, 24, of Northeast, D.C., is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at 10 p.m. June 27 for reports of gunshots. Two Maryland residents were shot, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to the hospital, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. police said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting.

In surveillance video posted by police, the shooter can be seen firing two shots and walking away.

Police said the shooting occurred "in front of Decades," close to several popular nightlife spots near Dupont Circle.