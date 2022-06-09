Man Arrested in Attempted Kidnapping of Boy in Georgetown: Police

A man accused of trying to kidnap a small child in broad daylight on a bustling street in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood on Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

The arrest came more than 24 hours after a suspect grabbed the little boy on the 3100 block of M Street NW. The family fought off the would-be kidnapper in a scene that looked “like a tug of war,” according to a witness who did not want to be identified.

An officer on patrol spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect overnight, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who tried to kidnap a small child in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon. News4's Walter Morris reports.

Police issued a lookout, and a man matching that description was spotted getting off a Metrobus near City Center, police said.

The man was questioned and taken into custody. Charges are pending, police said. His name was released, but no other identifying information was given.

The nightmare for a family happened at around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The unidentified witness said the family was loading the toddler into a car in front of the Urban Outfitters in Georgetown when a suspect approached and tried to take off with him.

The witness said he called 911 after the family said, “He tried to take our baby, he tried to take our baby.”

The family fought off the would-be kidnapper, and the suspect took off down the street before police arrived.

“I saw two guys like fighting over this child,” the witness said. “The person who tried to kidnap this child, he just walked up and tried to grab him, like literally grab and they – it was like a tug of war.”

No serious injuries were reported, but according to witnesses, the family and especially the little boy were understandably shaken up.

“I wish I could do more for the family. I wish I knew at that point in time when I first saw what was going on,” the witness said. “I was just like, did this really happen? Like, are you serious? I’m like, broad daylight, the street was packed with people, on the street right in front of Urban Outfitters.”

It’s not known if the suspect knew the child or if the attempted kidnapping was random. Anyone with information can contact police.