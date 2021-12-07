Man, 87, Dies After Potomac House Fire

An 87-year-old man died after a house fire that rushed through a home in Potomac, Maryland, on Monday night. Strong winds may have been a factor in the spread of the fire, officials said.

Alfredo E. Peak was pronounced dead after the blaze in the 6900 block of Anchorage Drive, the Montgomery County fire department said.

Firefighters arrived at about 7:30 p.m. and found two people inside the house.

One person was found conscious and evaluated by medics on the scene. The other person, Peak, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

According to preliminary information, the fire started on the first floor and spread. Photos show severe damage to the two-story home.

Update - 6900blk Anchorage Dr, firefighters (E752, T710) made aware of 1 person trapped upon arrival, The patient was found quickly located and removed to awaiting EMS & transported, another occupant is beingbeing evaluated by EMS, fire is out https://t.co/11oKxbh3ug pic.twitter.com/r6721hbPR0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 7, 2021

County firefighters will go door-to-door on Tuesday to provide fire safety information.

