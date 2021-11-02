Mail Truck Flips Onto Side During Crash in Potomac

A U.S. mail truck was involved in a crash in Potomac, Maryland, on Monday night and flipped onto its side, fire officials say.

A photo from the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service shows the small, white truck upended onto its right side — the side on which the postal worker sits.

The crash occurred before 8 p.m. Monday on Falls Road near Woodford Road. The driver had to be extricated from the truck but was not seriously injured, the fire department said.

Some traffic in the area was blocked. Information was not immediately released on the possible cause of the crash or any other vehicles involved.

