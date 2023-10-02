Lyft driver, passenger hurt in hit-and-run crash in Northwest DC: Police

A rideshare driver and passenger were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Northwest D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders found that an alleged stolen car crashed into another car that was operating as a Lyft at around noon at 11th Street and Florida Avenue NW, police said.

The female passenger of the Lyft suffered critical injuries, according to authorities. The male driver was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing and is expected to survive.

The occupants of the striking car left the scene on foot, police said. The department did not say exactly how many people fled or provide descriptions.

Police believe the striking vehicle was stolen sometime recently. More details on that crime were not immediately revealed.

No pedestrians were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.