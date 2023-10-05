Northern Virginia

Loudoun County reopens housing choice voucher waitlist

A line of people waited overnight in hopes of joining the Housing Choice Voucher waitlist

By NBC Washington Staff and Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

People lined up overnight Thursday outside the Loudoun County Department of Housing in Leesburg, Virginia, hoping to get on the waitlist to receive a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV.)

The HCV application opened at 8:30 a.m. for the first time in more than a decade. The program pays for a portion of a person’s monthly rent based on household income, according to Loudoun County’s website.

Applications will be considered based on the date and time the preliminary application is received, qualification for one or all of the local waitlist preferences and household income. 

The county will stop adding people to the waitlist at about 300 applications or when people on the list will have to wait three years to receive a subsidy.

Video shows a line of people wrapped around the side of the building. In the cool hours of the early morning people were wearing blankets and jackets. 

The HCV program is funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

