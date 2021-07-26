Loudoun County COVID-19 Cases Significantly Increase

Loudoun County, Virginia, reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month, and health officials say the delta variant is fueling the spike.

“The number of cases is clearly headed in the wrong direction,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said in a news release Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“While we have made great progress in vaccinating our residents, the only way we will bring the pandemic to an end is for everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Loudoun County now averages about 30 cases per day, up from about four cases per day in June, according to the health department. At the same time, Loudoun’s percent positivity rate has increased from less than 1% to more than 3% over the past few weeks.

Health officials said the vast majority of newly infected people are unvaccinated and are in all age groups.

Health officials also have noted that among Loudoun residents who are vaccinated, the most likely risk factor for COVID-19 infection is another infected member of their household who is unvaccinated.

“The facts are the vaccine prevents infection and reduces symptoms of illness should a vaccinated person contract the virus, including against the delta variant,” Dr. Goodfriend said. “The vaccine is the most effective tool we have in fighting this disease and finally helping our community get back to normal and our children back to school.”

The health department urged everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and noted that the vaccine is free and widely available throughout the county. Visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine to find a vaccination site near you.

Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call 703-737-8300 or send an email to health@loudoun.gov.