Sonic Boom Heard Across DC Area; Homeland Security Says There Is ‘No Threat'

A loud boom heard all over the D.C. area that even shook residences on Sunday was caused by a military plane, officials said.

"The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time," the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

At around 3:09 p.m., 911 centers began getting inundated by reports of a loud explosion. News4 also received multiple calls and emails from concerned viewers.

The City of Bowie tweeted that the sonic boom came from a "plane out of Joint Base Andrews."

D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the department was “aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon. There is no threat at this time.”

Other local law enforcement agencies reported receiving calls about the noise. D.C. Fire and EMS said they had no "ongoing incidents" due to the reports.

News4 is working to learn more details about the military flight and the boom, including whether it may have caused any damage.

Earlier, at around 3 p.m., a Cessna Citation "crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia," according to the FAA. Authorities have not confirmed a connection between that crash and the sonic boom.

The pilot's condition in that crash is not known. The plane took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.