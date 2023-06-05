4 dead in Virginia plane crash linked to sonic boom scare across DC area

Four people are dead after an unresponsive plane flew through restricted airspace in Washington, D.C., then crashed in Virginia on Sunday as it was followed by fighter jets authorized to fly at supersonic speed, officials said.

The crash left behind “highly fragmented” wreckage in a mountainous area that will take days to gather and sort, federal authorities said Monday.

F-16s dispatched by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) set off a sonic boom heard and felt from Annapolis to Fredericksburg, Virginia, as they scrambled to intercept the Cessna Citation private jet. An unusual flight path set off alarm bells with the FAA, and the pilot had stopped responding to air traffic control operators.

A day later, the Federal Aviation Authority said in a brief update that the pilot and three passengers were killed and that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash. Their identities weren't immediately released.

NBC News reported that the Cessna Citation belonged to John Rumpel from Melbourne, Florida. Rumpel said his daughter, granddaughter, nanny and their pilot were all on board.

The Cessna crashed after it ran out of fuel, multiple government sources say. NORAD says the fighter jets did not take down the Cessna.

It will take days to collect debris from the plane, FAA says

NTSB investigator Adam Gerhardt told reporters it will take investigators a while to reach the remote crash scene about 2 to 3 miles north of Montebello in mountainous terrain. They expect to be on the scene at least three to four days.

Speaking at a briefing Monday morning, Gerhardt said the wreckage is “highly fragmented” and investigators will examine the most delicate evidence on the scene, after which the wreckage will be moved, perhaps by helicopter, to Delaware, where it can be examined, he said. The plane is not required to have a flight recorder but it is possible and there are other avionics equipment that will have data that they can examine, Gerhardt said.

Investigators will look at when the pilot become unresponsive and why aircraft flew the path that it did, he said. They will consider several factors that are routinely examined in such probes including the plane, its engines, weather conditions, pilot qualifications and maintenance records, he said.

“Everything is on the table until we slowly and methodically remove different components and elements that will be relevant for this safety investigation,” he said.

A preliminary report will be released in 10 days and a final report will be released in 12 to 24 months, he said.

Cessna jet turned around and pilot was unresponsive before crash in Virginia

The Cessna Citation jet left the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, early Sunday afternoon, bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the sources told NBC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it lost contact with the jet about 2:40 p.m.

According to plane tracking website FlightAware, the Cessna flew to the New York area. Then, the plane turned around, began flying on a southwest path and did not respond to air traffic control, sources said.

The plane flew directly over the nation's capital, some of the most heavily restricted airspace in the nation.

According to the Pentagon, six F-16 fighter jets were immediately deployed to intercept the plane. Officials said they were authorized to fly at supersonic speed. Two aircraft from the 113th Fighter Wing, out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, were the first to reach the Cessna to begin attempts to contact the pilot. Two F-16 aircraft out of New Jersey and two from South Carolina also responded to the incident.

D.C. officials were alerted at 3 p.m. that a plane was headed to restricted air space and informed that fighter jets would be scrambled, Chris Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser did not hear the boom.

Shortly after 3 p.m., concerned citizens began flooding 911 call centers and news organizations throughout the capital region.

The Cessna flew at an altitude of 39,000 feet more than 450 mph directly over Northwest D.C. and through Virginia, according to FlightAware. A defense official told NBC News that NORAD F-16s scrambled, began shadowing the plane and saw the pilot onboard was incapacitated.

Virginia State Police said first responders walked over difficult terrain and amid heavy fog to the crash site and arrived just before 8 p.m., but there were no survivors.

Chopper4 flew over the fiery scene in the George Washington National Forest. There was smoke rising from the crash site and charred, unrecognizable jet debris.

D.C.'s homeland security agency said the department was “aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud ‘boom’ this afternoon. There is no threat at this time.”