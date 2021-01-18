Local Groups to Participate in Virtual Inauguration Parade

Wednesday’s Inauguration will be like none other in modern history. The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with unprecedented security concerns that remain after the attack on the Capitol, means traditional events will be greatly scaled down.

There will still be a big celebration, it will just take place virtually.

In a video released by Howard University, members of the Showtime Band rehearse. While representing less than one-third of the full marching band due to COVID-19 restrictions, the drumline, flag squad and dancers will perform live at the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

Howard is the alma mater of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The drumline will play a special cadence to honor the alumna.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has released a list of groups from across the U.S. who will take part in a virtual “Parade Across America.”

TAPS Families of Fallen Military are honored to once again be invited to participate in a Presidential Inauguration Parade. Military families of the fallen will make their appearance virtually in the "Parade Across America" to be televised on Jan. 20, 2021.https://t.co/5qldjLdct8 — TAPS (@TAPSorg) January 19, 2021

It will be livestreamed on a variety of platforms, and in addition to entertainment, speakers from across the country will participate.

Among them are members of the Arlington, Virginia-based Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which assists those dealing with the death of a military loved one.

“I mean we’ve had a big loss in our family from a man who had served this country so well, and for him to be honored and for TAPS to be honored for the work that they do, we were just so thrilled,” Sara Wilson, a military widow, said.

CEO and founder of TAPS, Bonnie Carroll, also reflected on the parade.

“Four years ago, we had 200 surviving families marching in the parade, and it was this beautiful expression of honor and remembrance and for the families just to be together,” Carroll said.