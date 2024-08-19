Washington DC
Live Updates: DC 911 director speaks after series of outages, staffing issues

DC's 911 computer system has experienced at least seven unplanned outages this year and a police probe has been opened into one of them

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter, Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter, Vince Lattanzio and NBC Washington Staff

What to Know

  • Washington, DC's 911 system has been plagued with computer dispatch system issues and staffing shortages over the past year.
  • The computer system used to dispatch firefighters and paramedics had at least seven unplanned outages in 2024.
  • One of those outages, during which a 5-month-old baby died, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. The police investigation is looking at whether the system was intentionally taken offline.
  • Staffing shortages have plagued the 911 center. Officials are offering $800 bonuses to staff who show up to all their shifts every month.

A slew of unplanned computer dispatch outages, major staffing shortages and a criminal probe hang over the District's 911 center. A center that residents and visitors rely on to get help in an emergency.

So far this year, the computer system that is used to dispatch police, firefighters and paramedics had at least seven outages. An outage on Aug. 2 is being investigated by police as they seek to understand whether it was human error or a nefarious act that brought down the system. That outage coincided with the death of a 5-month-old child.

The child's parents called 911 for help, but said they were unable to get through by phone at first. Officials say that phone calls were not affected by the outage.

The News4 I-Team has requested comment and interviews with Heather McGaffin, director of the District's Office of Unified Communications, for months. McGaffin is speaking to the media for the first time Monday along with MDP Chief Pamela Smith and other DC public safety officials.

Follow along for live updates:

