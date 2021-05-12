Latino Student Elected to Prince George's School Board

Prince George’s County Public Schools students elected their new student member of the county’s board of education. It’s believed the elected student may be the first Latino student member of the Prince George’s County School Board­­.

Alvaro Ceron-Ruiz, a sophomore at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, distinguished himself a student leader testifying before the school board.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Now, he’s in a position to make the change he’s asked the school board for.

“When I first found out I was given the position, I was in shock. I am still in shock, and it's been a week,” Alvaro said.

Alvaro is the first Latino student member of the Prince George's County School Board in recent history — and possibly the first ever. School officials are working to confirm that's the case.

“You never think you are going to be the first, or possible first, for something, or anything,” he said.

If he’s the first Latino student member on the board, he said he won’t be the last.

“I want to start a pipeline. I want more Latinx teachers and administrators in our school system and even in those higher up positions, making decisions for the county,” Alvaro said.

He was elected by a majority of the students in Maryland's second-largest school district — a district he hopes to improve.

“I want us to be more inclusive of the different communities we have: the Latinx, the Asian, African American, Black communities. Because most of the time we talk only really about the plights, the suffering these communities went through. But we never really talk about the success and the impact they've had on the country,” Alvaro said.

Richard Moody, the supervisor of students at Prince George’s County Public Schools, is confident Alvaro will represent the students of the school system well.

“I really do think that it’s important for the board to have access to a student that is on the board to really bring that student perspective,” Moody said.

Alvaro is a first-generation American. His parents are originally from Guatemala.

He's considering majoring in either medicine or law when he gets to college and is already looking toward the future beyond the schoolboard.

“Being an advocate for other people is something that I truly value in other people, and wish to do moving forward in my life,” Alvaro said.