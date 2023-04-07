Late Alumna Leaves $30M Gift to U of Mary Washington

The University of Mary Washington is getting an enormous boost to its undergraduate science and technology programs with a donation from an alum who credited the school with fostering her love of science at a time few women were in the field.

Irene Piscopo Rodgers, class of 1959, sent in her first $50 donation decades ago. Her giving grew over the years, as did her prominence in science and technology.

When she died last summer, the university learned her estate was donating $30 million – by far the biggest gift to the school.

“She has often said, it’s a quote that we’ve used and we’ve heard, that Mary Washington opened up worlds for her, and she wanted to be able to pay that forward to our students so it could open up worlds of opportunity for them, as well,” said Katie Turcotte of UMW.

The gift comes with very specific instructions: The money must go directly to students for scholarships, research projects and study abroad.

For senior Megan Carr, it’s meant a full-ride scholarship and study in the Galápagos Islands. She’s doing the kind of sophisticated research many undergraduate students can’t dream: examining plastics residue in fish.

Piscopo Rodgers didn’t just write checks to the school; she got to know and mentor young scientists.

“I think it’s been very motivating having such a prominent woman in STEM stand behind me and help me pursue my goals in STEM, so it’s definitely been a motivating factor for me to stay on my path,” Carr said.

Ryan Meeks, who hopes to pursue a career as a doctor, also credits Piscopo Rodgers with inspiring him.

“It’s been a huge deal to me coming into undergrad … being able to utilize that equipment and be exposed to that so early on was really impactful in my experience as an undergrad,” he said.

University officials believe the gift may be the biggest single gift ever in this country specifically for undergraduate student research in the sciences.