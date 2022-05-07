Large Tree Falls, Smashes Home in Northwest DC

A large tree fell onto a house in Northwest Washington, D.C., Saturday, leaving two people without a home.

D.C. Fire and EMS say they were called to the home on 17th Street in the Shepherd Park neighborhood around 5:15 a.m.

Photos show the massive tree uprooted, tipping toward the home, plus splintered wood inside the home.

First responders searched the home and said no one was trapped or injured. Officials from the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and Urban Forestry were called.

The tree came down as rain soaked the region for the second consecutive day. Officials didn't say why the tree may have fallen.

Several trees have fallen in the region, including in Alexandria.

If you're concerned about a tree, you can contact your local forestry department.