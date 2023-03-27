Northeast DC

Lane Closures Planned for DC 295 This Week

The closures will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

Southbound lanes along DC 295 will be closed periodically in Northeast D.C. this week, according to the District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

DDOT is installing concrete barriers as part of the Lane Place Northeast Pedestrian Bridge project. The bridge is being built on DC 295 to replace the aging pedestrian bridge hit by a construction truck and knocked down in 2021. 

The closures will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, depending on the weather, DDOT said.  

The project has received both criticism and support from the surrounding community.

Members of the Eastland Gardens community told News4 they are against the bridge being rebuilt and would like DDOT to spend money elsewhere.

Construction on the $20 million structure is expected to last about a year.

