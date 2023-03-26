DC Couple Identified in Armed Robbery That Led Police on Chase Through Traffic

Fairfax County police have identified the man and woman who led officers through oncoming traffic near Tysons Thursday afternoon.

Marquse Lucas, 24, of D.C. and Benea Smith, 32, of D.C. face several charges including robbery with a firearm and child endangerment, according to an update from a Saturday release.

The couple allegedly shoplifted armloads of Tide detergent products from a Safeway on Georgetown Pike in Great Falls about 12:30 p.m. and pulled a gun on the store manager who tried to stop them.

The couple left in a silver Honda with a child in the backseat.

After police attempted a traffic stop, the suspects led them on a chase on several roads and highways in the Tysons area.

Video recorded from an apartment building shows the suspects leading police into oncoming traffic on Route 7 at one point.

Police cars blocked exits in hopes of getting the Honda to stop, which it eventually did on Interstate 495 near Lewinsville Road.

The child is safe and with caregivers.

Lucas and Smith are being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Police said they also had outstanding warrants for robbery in Prince William County.