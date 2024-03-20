Kings Dominion, Six Flags America ready to welcome guests for new seasons

Ah, smell that? Fresh mulch is filling flowerbeds. The cherry blossoms have bloomed. Spring has sprung! And this weekend, the roar of roller coasters will once again fill the midways of amusement parks in Virginia and Maryland.

Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia and Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland open for their respective seasons on Saturday, March 23.

What's new at Six Flags America

Six Flags America is celebrating 25 years of thrills in the DMV in 2024. The park is touting the season as the “largest investment in more than two decades.”

“The season will feature new attractions in both the theme and water park, a completely reimagined realm with three remodeled rides and a season-long list of new and returning special events,” the park said in a news release.

SteamTown: Where the Past Meets the Future takes guests into the world of steampunk. Some of your favorite rides, including Mind Eraser, Renegade Rapids, and Coyote Creek Crazy Cars, have been re-themed with new features and surprises. The reimagined area will also feature the return of a popular stunt show and a new quick-service dining location with a large, air-conditioned eatery.

In the Hurricane Harbor waterpark, the RipQurl Blaster will debut on May 25. The water coaster shoots riders through 550 feet of twists and turns, the park says.

"The ride features three breathtaking drops, three Reverse AquaLucent hairpin turns, and a pitch-black wall-hugging helix finale before the final splashdown," a press release said.

2024 season passes are on sale now and start at $50 each.

What's new at Kings Dominion

Park guests will be able to enjoy the return of fan-favorite special events, including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest. SoakCity water park splashes into the season Memorial Day weekend.

New at Kings Dominion in 2024, Prestige Season Passholders will be able to enjoy Old Dominion Inn, a newly-designed VIP lounge.

“The exclusive lounge has air conditioning, a private shaded patio with a bucolic view of the park, cable television, cushioned seating, device charing station and complimentary light snacks and bottled water,” the park said in a news release.

A full calendar of events can be found here. Guests can experience the fun and thrills all season with a 2024 Gold Pass.

