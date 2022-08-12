Crime and Courts

Kids, 12 and 15, Charged With Stabbing Gas Station Employee to Death in Maryland

"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes. Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

Two boys, ages 12 and 15, were arrested and charged in the death of a gas station employee in Prince George's County, Maryland. Police say the children fatally stabbed the man after stealing something at the store.

Officers responded to the stabbing at the gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

There, they found 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics took him to a hospital where he died several hours later.

A 15-year-old boy was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault and other charges, police said. He is in the Department of Corrections.

The 12-year-old suspect faces the same charges, but is at a juvenile facility, police said.

“This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. "We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes. Seven juveniles have been arrested this year alone involving homicides."

Akingbesote was from Mount Rainier.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

