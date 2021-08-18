Northeast DC

Teenager Stabbed at DC High School: Police

Police Chief Robert Contee was expected to provide information at the scene

By NBC Washington Staff

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

A teenager was stabbed at a D.C. high school Wednesday, authorities said. 

First responders were called to KIPP DC College Preparatory at 1405 Brentwood Parkway NE. 

Preliminary information suggests there was a fight at the school involving the victim, D.C. police said. 

The teen, whose age has not been revealed, was stabbed in the chest and transported to a hospital, according to police. 

Chief Robert Contee was expected to provide more information at the scene.  

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

