‘Heartbroken' DC School Cancels Classes After Student Was Fatally Stabbed Outside

A Northeast D.C. school will cancel classes one day after a teenage student was fatally stabbed outside the building, leaving the community “heartbroken,” officials say.

KIPP DC College Preparatory will close Thursday, but counselors will be available to meet with students virtually, Principal Stephanie Renee Young said in a letter to families.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed near a Metrobus stop in front of the school building after dismissal on Wednesday, authorities and school officials said.

Police said the victim appeared to have been involved in a fight. School staff responded immediately, along with police and medical professionals, Young said.

An off-duty D.C. police officer was working inside the public charter school and called for more officers, police said.

The teen was stabbed in the chest and transported to a hospital, according to police.

“We have been in touch with the student’s family and will continue to provide support to them,” Young said. “The sudden passing of a student is devastating for all of us.”

A 16-year-old who also goes to KIPP DC College Preparatory is in custody as a person of interest in the case.

Extra police and private security will be positioned at the school. Social workers and counselors will continue to have a presence, Young said.

"I'm sure that whatever the underlying issue is, it's not going to be something that a kid, a 15-year-old kid, should've lost his life over," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

KIPP DC College Preparatory serves grades nine through 12.

News4's Pat Lawson Muse talks with Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee.

Jay Brown runs a nonprofit organization in the District called Community Shoulders. He said he was worried that something like this might happen when schools reopened.

“During the pandemic, a lot of these young people have experienced loss of caretakers, domestic violence. They have also had inter-community violence that they had to deal with,” Brown said.

Contee said he believes the focus should be on helping "young people in the city resolve conflict peacefully without resulting to the use of a knife, a gun or violence."

The stabbing occurred on the third day of school.

"My deepest condolences to both families involved in this situation because whether you are the perpetrator of the crime or the deceased person in this case, it's sad. Period. Because this is something that did not have to happen," Contee said.