Washington Commanders

See the Commanders' 2025-2026 NFL schedule

The Washington Commanders will open the season at home against the New York Giants, then play the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sports world is buzzing about the NFL schedule drop that reveals the matchups for the 2025-2026 season.

“If you like watching the Commanders in primetime, this is the schedule for you,” Team Insider JP Finlay said.

A Commanders Christmas, a season opener at home and a few away games worth traveling for are all on tap for Washington fans. That’s on top of an international game against the Dolphins in Spain on Nov. 16.

Team Insider JP Finlay broke it all down for a special live episode of our podcast “All Ears.” Watch it in the player above and subscribe on YouTube.

There's plenty to be excited about. However, Finlay said one part of the schedule is particularly tough.

"The back end of this schedule is difficult, don't lie to yourself," Finlay said. That includes games against the Broncos, Vikings and Giants after Thanksgiving

The Commanders will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, twice in December, in the weeks before and after their Christmas game against the Cowboys.

Commanders 2025-2026 schedule

Preseason

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
1Aug. 8, 2025at New England Patriots7:30 p.m.CBS
2Aug. 18, 2025`Cincinnati Bengals8 p.m.ESPN
3TBDBaltimore RavensTBDCBS

Regular season

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
1Sept. 7, 2025New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
2Sept. 11, 2025at Green Bay Packers8:15 p.m.PRIME
3Sept. 21, 2025Las Vegas Raiders1 p.m.FOX
4Sept. 28, 2025at Atlanta Falcons1 p.m.CBS
5Oct. 5, 2025at Los Angeles Chargers4:25 p.m.FOX
6Oct. 13, 2025Chicago Bears8:15 p.m.ABC/ESPN
7Oct. 19, 2025at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m.FOX
8Oct. 27, 2025at Kansas City Chiefs8:15 p.m.ABC/ESPN
9Nov. 2, 2025Seattle Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC
10Nov. 9, 2025Detroit Lions4:25 p.m.FOX
11Nov. 16at Miami Dolphins (in Spain)9:30 a.m. ETNFLN
12BYE
13Nov. 30, 2025Denver Broncos8:20 p.m.NBC
14Dec. 7, 2025at Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.FOX
15Dec. 14, 2025at New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
16Dec. 20, 2025Philadelphia EaglesTBDFOX
17Dec. 25, 2025Dallas Cowboys1 p.m.Netflix
18TBDat Philadelphia EaglesTBDTBD
