The sports world is buzzing about the NFL schedule drop that reveals the matchups for the 2025-2026 season.

“If you like watching the Commanders in primetime, this is the schedule for you,” Team Insider JP Finlay said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A Commanders Christmas, a season opener at home and a few away games worth traveling for are all on tap for Washington fans. That’s on top of an international game against the Dolphins in Spain on Nov. 16.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Team Insider JP Finlay broke it all down for a special live episode of our podcast “All Ears.” Watch it in the player above and subscribe on YouTube.

There's plenty to be excited about. However, Finlay said one part of the schedule is particularly tough.

"The back end of this schedule is difficult, don't lie to yourself," Finlay said. That includes games against the Broncos, Vikings and Giants after Thanksgiving

The Commanders will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, twice in December, in the weeks before and after their Christmas game against the Cowboys.

Commanders 2025-2026 schedule

Preseason

Week Date Opponent Time TV 1 Aug. 8, 2025 at New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. CBS 2 Aug. 18, 2025` Cincinnati Bengals 8 p.m. ESPN 3 TBD Baltimore Ravens TBD CBS

Regular season

Week Date Opponent Time TV 1 Sept. 7, 2025 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 11, 2025 at Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m. PRIME 3 Sept. 21, 2025 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sept. 28, 2025 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 5, 2025 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 13, 2025 Chicago Bears 8:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN 7 Oct. 19, 2025 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 27, 2025 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN 9 Nov. 2, 2025 Seattle Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 9, 2025 Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 16 at Miami Dolphins (in Spain) 9:30 a.m. ET NFLN 12 BYE 13 Nov. 30, 2025 Denver Broncos 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 7, 2025 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 14, 2025 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 20, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles TBD FOX 17 Dec. 25, 2025 Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. Netflix 18 TBD at Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.