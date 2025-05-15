The sports world is buzzing about the NFL schedule drop that reveals the matchups for the 2025-2026 season.
“If you like watching the Commanders in primetime, this is the schedule for you,” Team Insider JP Finlay said.
A Commanders Christmas, a season opener at home and a few away games worth traveling for are all on tap for Washington fans. That’s on top of an international game against the Dolphins in Spain on Nov. 16.
There's plenty to be excited about. However, Finlay said one part of the schedule is particularly tough.
"The back end of this schedule is difficult, don't lie to yourself," Finlay said. That includes games against the Broncos, Vikings and Giants after Thanksgiving
The Commanders will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, twice in December, in the weeks before and after their Christmas game against the Cowboys.
Commanders 2025-2026 schedule
Preseason
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Aug. 8, 2025
|at New England Patriots
|7:30 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Aug. 18, 2025`
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|3
|TBD
|Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|CBS
Regular season
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 7, 2025
|New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 11, 2025
|at Green Bay Packers
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|3
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Sept. 28, 2025
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 5, 2025
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 13, 2025
|Chicago Bears
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN
|7
|Oct. 19, 2025
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 27, 2025
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN
|9
|Nov. 2, 2025
|Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|10
|Nov. 9, 2025
|Detroit Lions
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 16
|at Miami Dolphins (in Spain)
|9:30 a.m. ET
|NFLN
|12
|BYE
|13
|Nov. 30, 2025
|Denver Broncos
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|14
|Dec. 7, 2025
|at Minnesota Vikings
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 14, 2025
|at New York Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 20, 2025
|Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 25, 2025
|Dallas Cowboys
|1 p.m.
|Netflix
|18
|TBD
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
