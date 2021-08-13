Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Lockdown After Shooting Report: Police

A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown.

Police were called about noon for reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Place SE, a road that leads to the base, police said. Evidence of a shooting was found but no victim was located, the base posted on Facebook.

"If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent," a previous post said. "If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT."

The Facebook notice said the "description of the individual" being sought "is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag." The base said officials had information that the "individual is believed to be armed."

The incident isn't the first of its kind this summer.

Another breach of the base happened during the first week of July when authorities say a Maryland man assaulted security and got through the perimeter within hours of President Joe Biden flying out of the base to Florida.

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.