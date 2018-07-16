Join NBC4 in Supporting Our Schools With Backpacks 4 Kids

Help NBC4 — Working 4 You — in giving students in need the tools to get the new school year off to a good start!

Our goal is to provide backpacks filled with supplies to 4,000 elementary school students across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A filled backpack costs approximately $20.

Your donation is tax-deductible through the Greater Washington Community Foundation, which houses and distributes all of the funds raised to purchase backpacks and supplies, which are then distributed by NBC4.

There are several ways that you can help.

Make a secure online credit or debit card donation here.

You can donate new backpacks and school supplies NBC4's second on-site collection day:

Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 6 a.m. to noon at Apple Federal Credit Union, Kingstowne Branch, 6831 Sir Viceroy Drive, Alexandria, Virginia.

Or send a check made out to Backpacks 4 Kids to:

Backpacks 4 Kids/GWCF

NBC4 Washington

4001 Nebraska Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20016

Here are the supplies needed to fill each backpack:

Loose leaf notebook paper

No. 2 pencils

Erasers

Composition books

Yellow highlighter

Pocket folders

One package of 24 crayons and/or one package of colored pencils

Glue stick

12-inch ruler























