‘It's really special': Independence Day celebrations wow crowds on the National Mall

As anyone who has celebrated the Fourth of July in D.C. knows, there’s more to the holiday than just fireworks.

Though it fell on a Tuesday this year, still thousands lined Constitution Avenue for the annual National Independence Day Parade in the nation’s capital, taking in the marching bands, floats and waving American flags to celebrate the USA's 247th birthday.

​​“I’m retired from [Walter Reed National Military Medical Center], and I’m thankful to be in the United States. Praise God,” one woman said.

​There were many street closures surrounding the National Mall, and a big police presence to make sure everyone stayed safe.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

​For some, Independence Day in D.C. is a tradition, but for others, it was their first time.

​​​“I’m a history major at school, and so it’s really special just that we’re in the nation’s capital,” an excited student said.

​​And the day was a hot one, with temperatures pushing into the 90s. D.C. activated its heat emergency plan as people cooled off with bottled water, under the shade of umbrellas and with fans.

​One couple also celebrated their second anniversary, saying, “It’s gone by pretty quickly. We specifically chose the Fourth of July, such a meaningful and important holiday as Americans.”

​​It’s a celebration, and a time to remember those who fought for the freedom we enjoy today.

The I-Team's Ted Oberg spoke to officials and residents about the ongoing safety concerns in the nation's capital.

​“​I just want my grandfathers who were colored patriots of the American Revolutionary War – I don’t want to get them left out, because they played a huge role,” one man said.

And tourists couldn’t help but join in on the holiday.

“I’m from Athens, Greece… and I’m very happy. It's a great honor for me to be here,” one woman said, decked out in red, white and blue.

And the big finish was worth the wait.

"These are the best fireworks we've seen in a couple years now," one attendee said after the show was over. "They did a great job. We got through pretty quick. Everything was nice and easy. The security was good and we had a great time."