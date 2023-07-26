Washington DC

‘It's appalling': Stray bullet injures 12-year-old girl inside home in SE

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old girl was injured by a bullet from an outside shooting while inside her home Tuesday evening in Southeast D.C., police say.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE at about 9 p.m. and found the girl had been shot in a bedroom, D.C. police said.

The girl is being treated at a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police have a "person of interest" in custody but are asking that anyone with information to come forward.

It's appalling, it's devastating to know that she was in her home and shot, a 12-year-old victim, any victim,” D.C. police Cmdr. Lashay Makal said “But we're asking, I repeat my message from earlier, we're asking people anybody not just information in reference to this case, but we definitely need to get these guns off the street. So, anyone with any information in reference to illegal firearms, please contact us.”

Officers believe the girl was not the intended target, and meant to target some someone on the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCgun violenceSoutheast DC
