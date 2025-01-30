Is DCA open? What travelers should know about Reagan National Airport after crash

After an American Airlines flight with 64 people aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter over the Potomac River, many flights and travel plans have been impacted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday night, is feared to have killed everyone aboard, officials said Thursday.

How did the crash impact the airport? Is it open for travel again? And how safe is it to fly out of DCA?

Here are all the details about the Arlington, Virginia, airport:

Is DCA open?

Yes, DCA is fully open as of 11 a.m. ET.

How long was DCA closed after the crash?

DCA was closed for approximately 14 hours due to the crash, which took place just before 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. During that time, no planes departed from or arrived at Reagan National.

When did DCA reopen after the crash?

DCA was reopening in the morning Thursday (airport roads and terminals) before becoming fully operational at 11 a.m. ET.

The first flight to depart from DCA was headed to Nashville at 11:01 a.m. The first flight arrived at DCA, also from Nashville, on Thursday at 11:16 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, there were 273 canceled flights and 12 delays at DCA, according to FlightAware. The latest updates on flights can be found on DCA’s website.

Is DCA safe after the crash?

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president Jack Potter said Reagan National Airport is safe before announcing it would reopen at 11 a.m. ET.

“It’s safe,” Potter said. “We’ve worked with all the federal agencies, FAA, and, you know, it’s been determined that we’ve opened that airport safely.”

