Live updates: Plane crashes into Potomac River near Reagan National Airport

A small commercial airliner and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter.

An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

There is a massive emergency response unfolding. Fireboats are in the water, and the Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed it is responding.

All takeoffs and landings have been stopped at Reagan National.

The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

