Officials say that no survivors are expected from the American Airlines flight and military helicopter crash into the Potomac River.

Sixty-four people were onboard the American Airlines flight and three people were onboard the helicopter.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a news conference with other officials at Reagan National Airport Thursday morning to give an update on the search and recovery effort in the Potomac River.

“At this point, we don’t believe there are survivors from this accident, and we have recovered 27 people from this plane and one from the helicopter,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Rescuers are conducting a recovery operation, as there are not believed to be any survivors from the crash, Donnelly said. He said that he's confident that crews will recover all bodies of those killed in the collision.

"That will take us a little bit of time, though. It may involve some more equipment," Donnelly said.

Numerous agencies will assist in the effort, including Maryland State Police, the Department of Defense, the Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and more local authorities.

First responders are dealing with extremely frigid conditions on the Potomac River.

During the press conference, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said there was no communication breakdown between the American Airlines flight and a military helicopter that collided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Something went wrong here. I look forward to the time and point when we can give you that information, but I don't want to comment on that right now."