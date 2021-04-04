Interfaith Leaders Organize COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Mosque in Sterling

An interfaith vaccination clinic held on Easter Sunday brought people of multiple faiths together at the ADAMS Center mosque in Sterling, Virginia, the largest in the metro area.

The effort involved more than 100 people volunteering their time to help bring an end to the pandemic.

“We have volunteers of all faiths, it’s a beautiful thing. We’ve got Muslim, we’ve got Christian, we’ve got Jewish, we’ve got Hindu, we’ve got everybody here,” Rizwan Jaka, the chair of the ADAMS Center, said.

The event ran for 10 hours and 1,100 people were expected to be vaccinated. The Loudoun NAACP, Boy Scouts of America and medical workers all teamed up for the first-dose clinic.

“This is going to all the faith communities to make sure that the vaccine is accessible and equitable for all communities,” Jaka said.

Another clinic, organized by the Muslim and Jewish communities, is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

A second-dose clinic, only for those who were vaccinated Sunday, will be held the mosque on May 2.