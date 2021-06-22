Inova Health System to Require Employees Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Another hospital system in the D.C. area is requiring its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Inova Health System in Northern Virginia said it informed its 18,000 employees last week that they will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

"We believe this a necessary step in prioritizing team member and patient safety, which align in our core values," a spokesperson for Inova said in a statement to News4. "We are committed to answering questions and educating team members about the safety, efficacy and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine."

The mandate comes just a few weeks after nearly all D.C. hospitals and many in Maryland issued similar rules.

The Washington Business Journal was first to report the news of Inova's requirement.