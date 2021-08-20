Indictment: Mail Carrier Took Bribes to Reroute Packages of Methamphetamine

Four Maryland men conspired to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. mail with the help of a mail carrier who allegedly took bribes to reroute the drugs, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between October 2019 and January 2020, 30-year-old Robert DuBois Miller III of Bowie allegedly mailed packages of methamphetamine from post offices in Los Angeles to addresses in Bowie and Lanham that were on the route of mail carrier Walter Ellis Minor III, 30, of Lanham, according to the indictment.

Miller allegedly told Minor how many packages were sent and what the tracking numbers so Minor could deliver those packages to Miller or another conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If Minor couldn’t get a package, Miller would send someone to the mailing address to steal the package, according to the indictment.

Isaiah David Hamilton and Raynard Jordan Johnson, both 24 and from Upper Marlboro, also were charged in the indictment.

Miller, Hamilton and Johnson face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in federal prison and maximum sentences of life in prison for the alleged conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Miller and Minor face maximum sentences of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Miller also faces a maximum of 15 years for each of three counts charging him with bribing a public official. Minor faces a maximum of 15 years for each of three counts of accepting bribes.