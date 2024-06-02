Ice cream truck runs into AMC in Georgetown

An ice cream truck crashed into the AMC movie theater in Georgetown Sunday afternoon, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened about 2 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street NW, officials said.

Photos posted by D.C. Fire and EMS on X show a brightly colored ice cream truck backed into a shattered floor-to-ceiling window at the theater. Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the truck, and the area was blocked off with tape.

Images from vehicle that struck building Wisconsin Ave & Water St NW. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/u86QPWVNhD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 2, 2024

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the crash.