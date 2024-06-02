Georgetown

Ice cream truck runs into AMC in Georgetown

No injuries were reported, DC Fire and EMS said

By Jordan Young

An ice cream truck crashed into the AMC movie theater in Georgetown Sunday afternoon, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No one was injured in the crash, which happened about 2 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street NW, officials said.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Photos posted by D.C. Fire and EMS on X show a brightly colored ice cream truck backed into a shattered floor-to-ceiling window at the theater. Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the truck, and the area was blocked off with tape.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the crash.

This article tagged under:

GeorgetownDC Fire and EMS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us