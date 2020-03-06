I-395 Express Lanes to Close for 10 Consecutive Weekends

Drivers who use I-395 need to know about a series of weekend closures that could affect your travel plans.

Starting the weekend of March 6-8, Express Lanes will close from near Edsall Road to the D.C. line.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. Fridays and end at 4 a.m. Monday mornings.

The lanes will stay open for Easter weekend, April 10-12.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises using another route or budgeting extra time.

The project also means there's a new merge point from Duke Street to I-395 South. The entrance will be the same, but drivers should expect a longer stretch of road before merging.

Crews need to close the road to complete hydro-demolition, drainage and utility work.