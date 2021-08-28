AFGHAN REFUGEES AND HAITIAN EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

HELPING AFGHAN REFUGEES AND SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISA HOLDERS
On the Sunday, August 29th edition of News 4 Your Sunday, News4’s Molette Green talked with Executive Director Laura Thompson Osuri about Homes Not Borders work with Afghan refugees coming to the DMV. Here is how you can you support their work.
Other local organizations offering assistance, and how you can help:
Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington
International Rescue Committee
Lutheran Social Services National Capital Area
HELPING HAITIAN EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS
Local
Molette also spoke with Andrea Dunne-Sosa, Project HOPE’s Americas Regional Director, about how her organization is responding to the devastating August 14th 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. Learn more about their work in Haiti and around the world and how you can help.
Here are other organizations providing humanitarian aid in Haiti: