Human remains found in refrigerator of DC home

Police were called to a home on Brooks Street NE after construction workers noticed a smell, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

Human remains were found in the refrigerator of a home in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Brooks Street NE at about 11:45 a.m. after construction workers noticed a smell, according to preliminary reports.

Officers arrived and found the remains at the property. News4 video shows investigators at a multifamily building.

Medical examiners responded and will determine whose remains they are and how they died, police said. A death investigation is underway. No information was immediately released on any arrests or suspects.

