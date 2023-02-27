Howard University Swim Team Dominates Northeastern Conference Championship

The Howard University Swimming and Diving team won the Northeastern Conference Championship over the weekend and set dozens of team and conference records.

Senior Miles Simon broke so many team and conference records he lost track.

"I honestly did. I did lose track. I want to say about 10," Simon said.

The Atlanta native also claimed gold in several events. But he wasn't the only swimmer on the team to break records.

"Not just some. If you look over at the record board, we're almost going to have to completely revamp it. I think we've counted total 31 new records in the men's team and women's team combined," Head Coach Nicholas Askew said.

Askew, who swam for Howard in the '90s, said he's waited a long time to see a new records banner hanging over the university's pool.

"It means so much to know that we always had talented swimmers and divers, but we were finally able to get the recipe just right to bring the title home … to bring it back to Howard University," said Nicholas Askew, head coach of the swim and dive team.

Askew and the team know they represent more than just Howard University, competing in a sport that is made up of less than 2% African Americans at the college level.

"We have a bigger calling than just winning the championship. The championship is the icing on the cake, for sure, but being able to show young black men and black women out there achieving at such a high level, we’re really hopeful that it's going to be inspiring," Askew said.

As for Simon, while his family couldn't make it to the championships, his mom was keeping track.

"My mom called me after every session just screaming and crying in my ear. She was ecstatic for me and just happy that everything has paid off," he said.

It's Simon's last year at Howard. He said he hopes to compte in national competitions in March and then Olympic trials.

The swim and dive team will unfurl a banner with its new record wins at its first home meet next season.