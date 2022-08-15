How to watch D.C. United vs. Los Angeles FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It hasn't been a strong 2022 campaign for D.C. United. They have the lowest point total in MLS (22), the second-worst goal differential (-20), and have not won a game in the month of August. Since their triumph over Orlando on the last day of July, the Screaming Eagles have endured losses to Charlotte and New England plus a 0-0 draw to NY Red Bulls.

Postseason hopes might have dwindled to the point of nonexistence at this point, but nonetheless, it would be invaluable for the squad to find their footing under head coach Wayne Rooney. They are slated to take on Los Angeles FC on the road on Tuesday night. It truly is a battle of worst vs. first as LAFC leads MLS in points (54) and goal differential (+29) as they sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Can D.C. United stun the soccer world and claim their first victory of the month against LAFC? Here's everything you need to know before kickoff:

D.C. United vs. Los Angeles FC How To Watch

What: D.C. United at Los Angeles FC

Where: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: Tuesday, August 16, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. LAFC will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream D.C. United vs. LAFC on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and on the NBC Sports App.

D.C. United vs. Los Angeles FC TV Schedule

10:00 PM: D.C. United Pregame

10:30 PM: D.C. United at Los Angeles FC (LIVE)

D.C. United vs. Los Angeles FC: What to watch

Los Angeles FC has not lost an MLS matchup in a month and a half. Yes, they've been that dominant. Not for nothing, in the six-game win streak they've enjoyed since then, they've outscored opponents by 13 goals. Most recently, they demolished Charlotte FC 5-0 (on the road, no less).

A high-powered offense is at the crux of LAFC's squad, as they're led by forwards Cristian Arango and Carlos Vela, who have combined for 20 goals and 13 assists on the campaign. Fresh new signing and soccer legend Gareth Bale has also found the back of the net twice in four games for LAFC thus far, none of which he even started.

Meanwhile, D.C. United sits in the slums of the Eastern Conference. Unlike LAFC, the Black and Red have found it tremendously difficult to score goals recently: they've only scored five goals in their last seven contests. Defensively, they have performed okay, as they've only conceded one goal in their last two games. It will be critical for the squad to keep LAFC's attack at bay on Tuesday night.

D.C. United vs. Los Angeles FC Players to watch

Taxi Fountas, Forward, D.C. United (11 goals, 3 assists in 17 appearances): One bright spot of D.C. United's down year has been the play of Fountas, the only player given All-Star honors this season. He leads the club in goals and often is the only bright spot of their attack--he'll need to continue to play like that to have a shot at a victory against LAFC.

Cristian Arango, Forward, Los Angeles FC (12 goals, 4 assists in 24 appearances): Arango is the best scorer on the league's highest-scoring team. He paces the attack from the middle and is often on the end of brilliant passes coming from LAFC's midfield. Somehow, D.C. United will need to contain Arango on Tuesday.