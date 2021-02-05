How to Use DC-Area Apps to Place Your Bets in the Super Bowl

For the first time in our region, you can have real skin in the big game. A variety of sports betting apps in D.C. and Virginia are now available for residents to use for the Super Bowl.

You may have seen some apps accessible in Virginia – DraftKings, FanDuel or BetMGM – advertised on TV. In the District, residents can download GambetDC or go to the Capital One Arena to place bets in person.

The apps offer a buffet of Super Bowl bets.

"Everything from the spread, to the over under – how many points will be scored – to player props, even to the coin toss and the color of the Gatorade that is going to be dumped on the winning coach," says John Ewing of BetMGM.

Here's another tip from a Las Vegas betting expert: Don’t bet the coin toss with a sports book.

"Find a friend that is out there who wants to bet heads and you want to bet tails because you eliminate what is called 'the vig.' That is the take of the house," said VSIN analyst Tim Murray.

In our area there are different rules for legalized sports betting in D.C., Virginia and West Virginia. In Maryland, however, sports betting is not legal at this time.

Marylanders who live near D.C. and Virginia still have options, though. Maryland residents close to Virginia can download DraftKings, FanDuel or BetMGM on their phone and drive into Virginia to place a bet on the Super Bowl. Marylanders who live closer to D.C. can come to the District and use the GambetDC App.

"You can play GambetDC anywhere in the District except in the federal enclave around federal property and around those arenas – Capital One, Audi Field and Nats Field," said Nicole Jordan, a representative from the Office of Lottery and Gaming.

The apps won't work within a two-block radius of the federal land and D.C. arenas.

"Everywhere else you can play," Jordan said.

If you try to place a bet someplace where it’s not legal, your GPS will stop you like a big offensive lineman.

But if you place your Super Bowl bet correctly and get lucky, the app will credit your winnings to your account.