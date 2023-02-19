Man Killed in Prince George's County House Fire

A man has died after a fire ripped through a home early Sunday in Prince George's County, Maryland, officials say.

The fire began at 3300 Stonehall Drive in Calverton at about 4 a.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said. The fire was at a split-level single-family home.

A man died at the scene, officials said.

A photo tweeted by Prince George’s County Fire shows the flames emerging from the top of the house. The fire later collapsed the roof.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.